Speed dating start-up aims to increase odds of romantic connection

The London-based business known as Spefz - a mash up of ‘Speed Friends’ - is an online platform which uses a bespoke algorithm to auto-match like-minded individuals and improve the chances of successful connections at organised social events.

Founded by former investment banker Richill Tamakloe, the ethos behind Spefz is to create a point of difference in the dating market by removing the lottery associated with speed dating events.

“Speed dating traditionally works by gathering a random collection of people together – so the probability of meeting someone who shares the same values and outlook on life is pretty low. I wanted to change this outcome,” explains Tamakloe.

The Spefz platform is designed around a simple but effective auto-match algorithm - built by Tamakloe – which is based on interests, personality and physical appearance. Analysis of rating information provided by members generates a list of potential matches which allows the Spefz team to host events for each profile group and improve the potential for finding a life partner.

The British-Ghanaian founder originally began working on the concept while in full-time employment at an investment bank in Geneva, but suffered a major setback when her developer moved away. This prompted a leap of faith. Tamakloe left her job and relocated to London to study programming and then gained experience by working with other start-ups in the city; giving her the skills, access to “genius” mentors and the confidence to build the Spefz online platform herself.

“I didn’t actually set out to get into speed dating. My original idea was to improve the profiling of networking events – my own experience of attending these types of events in Switzerland was disappointing.

“It was only after talking to friends and researching the speed dating sector that I realised my idea for an algorithm screening system was ideally suited to this application. In fact, there was a gap in the market for a matching service based on interests, personality and physical appearance,” says Tamakloe.

Following the UK launch, the team plans to take the concept to other vibrant cities around the world including New York, Lagos and Accra within the first 12 months of operation.

