Sony introduces slow-mo smartphone

What’s in the new phone?

A new smartphone from tech giant Sony has the capability to film slow-motion footage at four times the rate possible on Apple and Samsung’s high end devices.

The new Xperia XZ Premium can capture video up to 960 frames per second (fps).

Sony was able to make this happen due to a new type of image sensor which has a built in memory of its own.

Sony doesn’t have a huge smartphone market share but it has the ability to make its sensors available to rivals around six to 12 months after they make an appearance.

There have been a few firms to use Sony’s tech in the past, such as Apple, Samsung, LG and Xiaomi.

The phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, it’s the first day of the show and Sony also showcased many lower specification devices as well.

Francisco Jeronimo, from the market research firm IDC, said: “Despite this being one of the best devices at MWC, I don’t see it changing Sony’s fortunes,”

“If you go through Sony’s financial statements you can see it now makes more money from selling phone cameras to its competitors than selling its own smartphones, which is quite remarkable.”

“So, its phones are a way to show off its capabilities, and the new camera is outstanding - not just the slow-mo but also the picture quality.”