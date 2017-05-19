Scientists manage to create the world’s thinnest hologram

Woah

Scientists have created the world’s thinnest hologram. This means the technology could be embed into smartphones.

The nano-hologram was designed by an Australian-Chinese research team at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT).

The tech is simple to make, it can be seen with the naked eye without 3D goggles and is 1,000 times thinner than human hair.

RMIT Distinguished Professor Min Gu said: “Conventional computer-generated holograms are too big for electronic devices but our ultra-thin hologram overcomes those size barriers.

“Our nano-hologram is also fabricated using a simple and fast direct laser writing system, which makes our design suitable for large-scale uses and mass manufacture.

“Integrating holography into everyday electronics would make screen size irrelevant - a pop-up 3D hologram can display a wealth of data that doesn’t neatly fit on a phone or watch.

“From medical diagnostics to education, data storage, defence and cyber security, 3D holography has the potential to transform a range of industries and this research brings that revolution one critical step closer.”