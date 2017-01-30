Robots could help the elderly in the future

Take a look at this new tech…

Humanoid robots could be the new tech to help solve the crisis over care for the elderly, academics have said.

An international team is working on a new £2m project to create the multiskilled robots. The tech would help look after older people within care homes and sheltered accommodation.

The robots will be able to help people with day to day tasks such as helping them take medication in the form of tablets. They will also provide companionship.

Academics have said the robots will help with pressure put on care homes and hospitals.

Researchers from both Middlesex University and the University of Bedfordshire will help build the new tech known as Pepper Robots. They can be pre-programmed to suit individual’s needs.

It is hoped these types of robots can be made within three years. The project is being funded by the EU and the Japanese government.

Prof Irena Papadopoulos, expert in trans-cultural nursing, said: “As people live longer, health systems are put under increasing pressure.”

“In the UK alone, 15,000 people are over 100 years of age and this figure will only increase.”

“Assistive, intelligent robots for older people could relieve pressures in hospitals and care homes as well as improving care delivery at home and promoting independent living for the elderly.”

“It is not a question of replacing human support but enhancing and complementing existing care.”