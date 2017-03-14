Report warns of ransomware attacks on phones, TVs and watches

Take a look

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and National Crime Agency (NCA) have spoken of how digital attacks are occurring on “a scale and boldness not seen before”.

The news comes in a joint report by NCSC and NCA, it also speaks of ransomware targeting devices such as phones, watches and TVs.

Ransomware is software that makes a device unusable until a ransom is paid.

The report says: “Ransomware on connected watches, fitness trackers and TVs will present a challenge to manufacturers, and it is not yet known whether customer support will extend to assisting with unlocking devices and providing advice on whether to pay a ransom,”

It also highlights three key trends:

The technical skill required to launch attacks is falling.

More devices are coming online.

Attackers are increasingly learning from one another.

The report looks at the threat to UK business and highlights attacks on the Bangladesh Bank, Democratic National Party and Ukrainian power grid.

The largest cyber heist took place last year on Bangladesh Bank’s Swift payment system, attackers managed to take $81m (£66.7m).

As well as this, identifying those behind an attack is becoming much harder.