Phishing scam hit Google Docs users

The attack was stopped by Google

Google has said it has stopped a phishing email which managed to reach around a million users.

Google Docs is a service which allows users to edit and save documents online.

Any users who clicked the scam link and followed instructions risked giving out their email accounts to hackers.

Google said it managed to stop the attack “within approximately one hour”.

In an updated statement, Google said: “While contact information was accessed and used by the campaign, our investigations show that no other data was exposed,”

“There’s no further action users need to take regarding this event; users who want to review third party apps connected to their account can visit Google Security Checkup.”