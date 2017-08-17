Over-65s becoming tech-savvy

Study shows

New research has revealed that Britain has a growing nation of tech-savvy pensioners, with two in five (39 per cent) of over 65s now using technology to help manage their health and medical conditions.



The study found that half (50 per cent) of those aged 65 and over use social media sites like Facebook to keep up to date with their family and friends and three quarters (77 per cent) use online banking. Pharmacy2U, the UK’s largest NHS online pharmacy that commissioned the study, has also seen a 253 per cent increase in over 65s using its NHS Repeat Prescriptions service in the last year alone.

The research revealed that more than half of over 65s (56 per cent) use a smartphone and more than a third (34 per cent) have been introduced to new digital platforms by family. One in eight (12 per cent) also have smart technology like voice recognising smart speakers and smart meters in their home.



WhatsApp and instant messaging apps are growing in popularity with the elderly as 42 per cent of those aged in their sixties now using instant messaging apps to communicate with friends and family.



Top tech for the over 65s:

1. Online banking

2. Smartphones

3. Facebook

4. Weather apps

5. Instant messaging apps

6. Health apps and websites

7. Video calling

8. Fitness trackers

9. Smart meters

10. Smart speakers



Maya Moufarek, Chief Marketing Officer of Pharmacy2U, said: “Despite common misconceptions, the older demographic are embracing technology and using it in every aspect of their lives from healthcare to staying in touch with loved ones.

“Technology has already changed the world’s of entertainment, travel and retail and it is starting to transform how we manage our health and wellbeing. At Pharmacy2U, we have used cutting-edge technology to build a convenient online platform that allows people to manage their NHS Repeat Prescriptions in a few clicks or a phone call, and have them delivered to their homes for free.

“We have built a modern pharmacy service that suits modern lifestyles.”



