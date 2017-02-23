New Earth-sized planets could support life

Is there life out there?

Scientists have discovered new planets which could support life.

The Earth-sized worlds are situated in what is known as the “Goldilocks zone” of their sun. It’s a place where it’s not too hot or too cold.

These planets could well have oceans of water.

These planets come in a group of seven and are currently orbiting a star called Trappist-1. This is a brand new solar system which has been discovered and is 39 light years away from planet Earth.

Researchers also currently believe that there is no other solar system which carries this many Earth-like rocky planets.

The research was led by Nasa with its orbiting Spitzer telescope, it was also supported by a robotic telescope which was operated by Liverpool John Moores University (JMU).

Dr Chris Copperwheat, part of the JMU team, said: “The discovery of multiple rocky planets with surface temperatures which allow for liquid water make this amazing system an exciting future target in the search for life.”