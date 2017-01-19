Netflix sees its subs skyrocket

What’s next for the popular streaming service?

Netflix made the decision in 2016 to ditch older films to focus on creating more original content.

It was a brave move for the streaming service as rival Hulu quickly snapped up some of the titles that used to be on Netflix.

The company decided to make the decision to invest more money into its own content, rather than paying out hefty sums to studios.

Recent shows it has put money into was the remake of Gilmore Girls, The Crown, Stranger Things and Luke Cage.

The company’s “Netflix Originals” hit the site fast.

The firm said it had produced 600 hours of original programming last year. It intends to focus on raising this number to about 1,000 in 2017.

Its budget to achieve that is $6bn (£4.9bn), this is a billion more than last year.