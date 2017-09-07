Millions of Google Drive users unable to access their online files

Here’s what happened

Tech giant Google has said that they are dealing with a “known service disruption” as millions of Google Drive users are unable to access their files online.

Googles G Suite service page said: “Google Drive service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.

“Google Drive is not loading files and results in a failure for a subset of users.”

The problem happened around 3:08pm across the US, Europe and in the UK on Thursday, 67 per cent of users flagged the problem to status check website, Down Detector reporting.