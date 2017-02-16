Microsoft raises some of its prices due to Brexit

What tech will see the change?

Microsoft has made the decision to raise the price of its Surface and Surface Book computers in the UK by more than 15 per cent, or £400 for some models.

The move comes after the tumble in the pound since the Brexit vote last June.

Other companies such as Sonos and Apple have also increased prices to adjust to the falling sterling.

A Microsoft spokesperson said: “In response to a recent review we are adjusting the British pound prices of some of our hardware and consumer software in order to align to market dynamics. For indirect sales where our products and services are sold through partners, final prices will continue to be determined by them.”

Price changes from the Microsoft store show that the Surface Book will now set you back £1,449, this is up £150, 11.5 per cent from its original price a week ago, of £1,299.

The top end Surface Book will now cost £400 more; however, the starting price of the Surface Pro 4 has remained the same as its original price of £749. Some models are £160 more.

Microsoft is expected to release a new version of the Surface Pro Windows 10 computer but it’s yet to be known how its price will be affected.