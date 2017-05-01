Microsoft is to announce major news update

Here’s what they have to say

Google Chrome currently dominates 57 per cent of the web browser market however, that is to change.

The giant tech company as part of their Windows 10 update has launched its all-new Edge browser although users are not using it and Microsoft are losing users daily.

According to Net Applications the number of Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edges users has more than halved over the last two years, a study reveals.

Data provided by Net Applications reveals that 67 per cent of people do not favour Edge or Explorer.

Microsoft has revealed that the way Edge is bundled with Windows 10 updates are only pushed out when the main system releases the upgrades.

Although Microsoft is talking of changing this as it only happens twice a year which means Edge cannot keep up with the changes unlike google.

Internal sources have revealed that Edge fans are soon to be able to get their updates from the Windows Store which means Microsoft will benefit from releasing more features more regularly.

Microsoft has released its creators update showing a whole host of improvements that includes major updates that supports social media and virtual reality.

The next major Windows 10 upgrade will take place this September, codenamed Redstone.

Windows 10 has been very popular with more than 400m users world-wide, this makes the software the fastest adopted version of Windows ever.