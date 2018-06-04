Microsoft is buying this site for a whopping $7.5bn

Find out here

Microsoft has today confirmed plans of acquiring San-Francisco-based GitHub for $7.5bn in stock. Following the acquisition, the code-sharing site will continue to operate independently and will remain an open platform, Microsoft said.

The business will be led by an “open source” veteran, Nat Friedman.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella further said in a press release today: “Microsoft is a developer-first company, and by joining forces with GitHub we strengthen our commitment to developer freedom, openness and innovation.”

“We recognize the community responsibility we take on with this agreement and will do our best work to empower every developer to build, innovate and solve the world’s most pressing challenges,” he added.