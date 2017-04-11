Microsoft fixes Word bug

The bug was trying to steal bank logins

Microsoft has said it will be patching up a Word bug to stop scammers from trying to steal banking log ins.

The vulnerability had been detected over the weekend.

Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint later announced it had found an email campaign targeting the bug that aimed to distribute Dridex malware.

Dridex is built so that is can infect someone’s computer and look for banking logins.

Proofpoint researchers wrote in a blog: “During our testing (for example on Office 2010) the vulnerable system was fully exploited,”

A Microsoft spokesman said: “We plan to address this through an update on Tuesday April 11, and customers who have updates enabled will be protected automatically,”

“Meanwhile we encourage customers to practise safe computing habits online, including exercising caution before opening unknown files and not downloading content from untrusted sources to avoid this type of issue.”