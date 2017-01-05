Mark Zuckerberg announces 2017 challenge

Have you set yourself a challenge this year?

Mark Zuckerburg has announced his 2017 challenge, he wants to spend the year touring the US.

He posted that this year’s personal challenge was to “have visited and met people in every state in the US”.

The man behind the social media giant Facebook said he needs to travel to about 30 different states to fulfill the pledge.

Zuckerberg’s previous New Year challenges have included running 365 miles, reading 25 books and learning Mandarin.

He said in a Facebook post: “After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future,”

“For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected.”

“This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone.”