Japan updates hi-tech toilets

Ever used a Japanese toilet?

Japanese hi-tech toilets are getting an update, the plan is to make them easier to use by standardising the symbols on its control panels.

The strange hi-tech toilets include buttons for lifting the seat up and down, changing the strength of a flush, front and back bidets and even air drying.

Different manufacturers of the toilets have its own unique symbols for each function.

However, the Japan Sanitary Equipment Industry Association says this confuses foreign tourists.

The hope is that the new pictograms will make things easier for non-Japanese speakers. The organisation said (in Japanese) that they wish to create “a toilet environment that anyone can use with peace of mind”.

The country has been attracting more and more tourists and with the Tokyo Olympic Games on the way in 2020 they would like to make the place more welcoming.