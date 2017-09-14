ITC Infotech and Chirp announce strategic partnership

Find out more

ITC Infotech, a global scale full service provider of technology solutions and a fully owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, and Chirp, the global leader in ‘data over sound’ technology today announced a strategic partnership which will enable the companies to collaboratively develop solutions for clients across the globe.

Both companies to jointly develop business solutions which use ‘data over sound’ technology to interact between mobile phones, machines and other electronic devices.

Sushma Rajagopalan, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech, said: “At ITC Infotech, we are committed to leveraging technology innovations for our clients. Chirp’s ‘data over sound’ solution lends itself efficiently to industries we work with.

“This partnership brings in unique synergies, giving us at ITC Infotech an opportunity to offer a significant technology-advantage to our clients. With Chirp, we are looking forward to accelerated development of client-specific, industry-specific solutions.”

Transferring data over sound takes advantage of speaker and microphone-equipped devices of any kind, by using these devices as audio encoders and decoders. Any device embedded with the ‘data over sound’ technology can ‘hear’ and ‘share’ the data.

The key advantage of this technology is the ability to broadcast small amounts of digital data to multiple devices without the need for pairing the devices or knowing the device ID of receiving devices. The technology also works without the necessity of any other form of connectivity, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing ‘networking’ of multiple platforms and devices to be done offline in some cases.

Chirp has developed fully interoperable software development kits (SDKs) of their technology on a wide range of platforms (such as iOS, Android, JavaScript, Python and Linux, as well as numerous chipsets such as the full range of ARM Cortex MCUs) with which ITC Infotech will be building further solutions.

These solutions will be specifically developed for clients in industries including Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Packaged Goods, Manufacturing & Automotive, Retail, Airlines and Hospitality. Chirp’s technology has already been deployed globally on mass-scale, with hundreds of millions of devices currently connecting and transmitting data with this technology.

Commenting on the partnership, Moran Lerner, Chief Executive Officer, Chirp, said: “At Chirp, we believe sound and data should be used together to share things.

“With our partnership with ITC Infotech, we are now looking forward to bringing the Internet of Sound to clients globally at a more rapid scale.

“The time and resources that ITC Infotech will be investing to integrate Chirp into their suite of services, and those of their clients’, means we now have the scale to deliver Chirp’s unique capabilities to the leading businesses across multiple sectors and ultimately those businesses’ global consumers.

“We’re excited to see the first of many imminent deployments of Chirp’s technology through ITC Infotech.”

As part of the partnership, ITC Infotech will be building a team of specialist engineers and technical consultants to enable global sales, service and implementation of Chirp technologies.

Chirp will provide further support in joint training, capability building and solution development to fast-track creation of industry specific proof-of-concepts (POCs) and real-world mass-scale projects. ITC Infotech is currently engaged with over 200 world leading businesses globally, with operations spanning North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, India and Asia Pac.

About ITC Infotech

ITC Infotech is a specialized global full-service technology solutions provider, led by Business and Technology Consulting. ITC Infotech’s Digitaligence@work infuses technology with domain, data, design, and differentiated delivery to significantly enhance experience and efficiency, enabling its clients to differentiate and disrupt the business.

The company caters to enterprises in Supply Chain based industries (CPG, retail, manufacturing, hi-tech) and services (banking, financial services and insurance, airline, hospitality) through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner.

ITC Infotech is a fully-owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, one of India’s foremost private sector companies. With a market capitalization of over US$ 42bn and turnover of US$ 8bn, ITC Limited is acknowledged as one of India’s most valuable business corporations. It has been ranked as India’s most admired company by a survey conducted by Fortune India, in association with Hay Group.