iPhone 7 helps Apple sales rise

Things are looking up for Apple…

Apple has reported its highest ever growth in revenue, in the final three months of 2016 the iPhone 7 helped Apple see a growth in its sales once again.

Since the iPhone 7s release, in the tech companies first full quarter it saw net sales of $78.4bn (£62.3bn), this was up three per cent on the same period a year ago.

Chief executive Tim Cook said Apple has sold “more iPhones than ever before”.

The company also saw new record revenues for its Mac, Apple Watch and services division.

After the results Apples shares rose by three per cent in after-hours trading.

Cook said: “We’re thrilled to report that our holiday quarter results generated Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, and broke multiple records along the way,”

Apple previously had seen three quarters in a row of falling revenue due competition on the increase from its Chinese rivals.