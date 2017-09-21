Inaugural Oracle start-up cloud accelerator program officially commences in the UK

Here’s where

Five start-ups, including experts in artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtual reality, selected to leverage Oracle’s mentoring, global ecosystem and customer relationships, and Oracle Cloud in this next-generation startup program

Oracle have announced Thursday, the inaugural class of start-up participants officially commencing the six-month Oracle Start-up Cloud Accelerator program in Bristol.

Run by members of Oracle’s research and development team, the Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator program provides mentoring from technical and business experts, state-of-the-art technology, a co-working space, access to Oracle customers, partners and investors, and free Oracle Cloud credits. It also offers an ever-expanding global network of startup peers.

Selected from hundreds of applicants, the five startups in Bristol’s initial class were chosen from a highly competitive and diverse pool of startups. The participants include:

Duel: using cutting-edge machine learning and machine vision tagging technology, Duel helps brands and retailers acquire and convert online, using branded content their customers have made for them. With engagements triggered post-purchase, Duel uses reward and gamified tools to motivate customers to create content about the product - and then share it. Duel helps turn customers into brand ambassadors, content creators and advocates – and manages, amplifies and moderates it for brands at enterprise scale. GRAKN.AI: GRAKN.AI is the database for Artificial Intelligence. AI systems process significant amounts of knowledge that is far too complex. GRAKN.AI enables organisations to effectively manage these complex datasets that serve as a knowledge base for AI applications, uncover knowledge that is too complex for human cognition, and therefore increases the rate of innovation by orders of magnitude. Interactive Scientific: Interactive Scientific creates immersive digital-science learning and research tools. The company has created Nano Simbox, a digital platform that brings to life atoms and molecules, so complex scientific concepts can be more easily visualized for the purposes of education, training and research. By using rigorous science simulations, interactive visuals, intuitive design and extensive high-quality content, Nano Simbox makes the invisible world of molecules visible and engaging for both science learners and science researchers. Users can become immersed in the scientific world with the hardware they have available to them, from Virtual Reality to mobile apps. iGeolise: iGeolise has created the TravelTime platform that makes maps and data searchable by travel time, rather than distance. TravelTime has two types of customers: (One) consumer-facing websites that hold location-specific content e.g. jobs, properties, hotels, and; (Two) companies wanting an analytics tool to determine catchment areas, plan business relocations, retail portfolio planning, proximity marketing, and supply chain logistics. iGeolise allows organizations to search, analyze and sort data using minutes, not miles. Trail: Trail is a simple, smart checklist for effortless operations. It’s designed to guide teams through their day with repeat processes and automated integrations, delivering business actions from finance to compliance. Helping every site hit the same high standard, and driving profitability with everyday efficiency.

“We were thrilled with the initial response from the local startup community—all tremendously tenacious and all addressing big global opportunities. We look forward to working with the five innovative, talented startups in our inaugural class,” said Reggie Bradford, Senior Vice President, Start-up Ecosystem and Accelerator. “Already we have seen progress by bringing together collaborators from startups, customers and Oracle product development. I look forward to continuing these efforts with the vibrant group of start-ups in Bristol.”

“Oracle opens up new opportunities for us. With compute power and accessibility via cloud we are able to scale up this really complex science technology and help solve problems in education and beyond,” said Becky Sage, CEO at Interactive Scientific

The Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator is open to technology and technology-enabled startups. Global locations include Bangalore, Bristol, Delhi–NCR, Mumbai, Paris, São Paulo, Singapore and Tel Aviv. The Start-up Cloud Accelerator is working with F6S, an online network of startup founders, to generate applications for the eight new accelerator programs.