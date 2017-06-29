Immerse launches world’s first enterprise-ready multi-user VR platform

This is what they said

A British technology company headquartered in London has announced Thursday, the launch of the world’s first enterprise-ready multi-user VR platform. Immerse, which has received significant funding from a new UK investor group, has developed a live virtual reality platform that enables multiple users to create and share VR and 3D experiences for a number of business-critical applications.

Specialising in offering solutions across the defence, engineering & manufacturing, healthcare, mining, nuclear and renewable energy, oil and gas and satellite communications sectors, Immerse is already working on a number of live projects.

One of these is with QinetiQ, the British multinational defence technology company, which manages and operates extensive testing and evaluation capabilities for air, land, sea and target systems.

QinetiQ turned to Immerse for support in order to facilitate an alternative solution to real at-sea submarine training for the Royal Navy.

Immerse’s unique multi-voice VR solution provided a 3D submarine control room, complete with working displays, VR boat operators and multiple interaction points, enabling trainees tolearn and interact with colleagues while safely rehearsing potentially life-threatening scenarios onshore.

Tom Symonds, CEO of Immerse, said: “Our platform is specifically designed to democratise the VR experience, allowing VR content creators to upload their own experiences from anywhere in the world and then share them in a way that enables users to meet in the same virtual environments.

“While there will never be a substitute for real hands on at-sea training, the VR solution we provided QinetiQ with offered a cost-effective alternative to current submariner training. The solution is not limited by access to live equipment, and covers essential basics while also saving money.”

Helen Dudfield, chief scientist for training and human performance from QinetiQ, said: “As technology drives social and cultural change, training provision must keep up with shifting generational attitudes and expectations.

“Rigid training in fixed workspaces will make way for courses that offer the flexibility to learn wherever and whenever is convenient. Most importantly, technology can vastly improve the quality of learning by tailoring courses to students’ individual competencies and circumstances.

“Employers can reap the rewards of a highly skilled workforce at lower risk, and be confident of an excellent return on their investment in their people.”

The enterprise virtual reality (VR) industry is set to grow to be worth more than $4.5bn by 2020, with more than 150 of the 800+ companies working in the VR space worldwide based in the UK.

Symonds added: “Over the last twelve months we have seen a marked increase in the number of businesses who are interested, and willing to invest, in VR. With businesses being able to create their own VR scenarios easily and without prohibitive costs, we believe demand is only set to grow, with future applications emerging as adaption continues.”