“Hyperloop One” could be the new way to travel

Check this cool tech out…

The very first pictures of a futuristic test track have emerged, the transport system could have speeds in excess of 500mph.

The idea comes from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, the tech is now becoming a reality in the desert near Las Vegas.

Passengers would travel in capsules, floating on a cushion of air in low-pressure tubes.

Musk described the tech as being “a cross between a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table”.

It would be able to reduce the journey time from London to Edinburgh to just 45 minutes. You could go from Los Angeles to San Francisco in around half an hour.

Capsules could potentially reach speeds of up to 800mph.

The DevLoop was shown off at a rail convention in Dubai, this is where the first commercial Hyperloop system will be, it is planned to run between the city and Abu Dhabi.

The firm has said it will be able to do the 100-mile journey in just 12 minutes.

Co-founder Josh Geigel, said: “We have come so far in such a short space of time, and our team of over 240 employees are working tirelessly to eliminate the barriers of distance and time and reinvent transportation,”

