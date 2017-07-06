How you can scale up your digital business globally

Calling all UK tech firms

International expansion drives faster, stronger growth. By diversifying revenues and opening up your business to a global customer base, it will drive innovation, expose you to global opportunities and potential new customers.

Did you know?

Up to 70% of US trading is computerised offering up huge opportunities to companies specialising in fintech?

Or that edtech companies can take advantage of the £549 million of EU funds that have been allocated to education in Lithuania between 2014 and 2020?

Go to Grow

Since its launch in February 2016, the Mayor’s International Business Programme has helped London-based companies expand into new territories and markets, create jobs, and strengthen their management talent and finances. As Dimitrios Sideris of Genetic Microdevices puts it:

“A technology startup in the UK often finds it difficult to meet the costs of international networking. The Mayor’s International Business Programme has dramatically shortened the distance between our company and our customers abroad.”

2016 was a banner year for the cohort members of the Mayor’s International Business Programme:

More than seven out of ten (71%) of the cohort companies created new jobs in 2016.

Almost half of them signed new deals (49%) and entered new markets (45%).

Over one-third of them (36%) secured further funding in 2016.

And more than one in six (18%) opened new offices.

The Mayor’s International Business Programme is looking for more scaled SMEs based in London to join their programme, designed so that the support and advice you receive will make the biggest impact on your journey to international business success.

The programme is individually tailored to drive your international growth, there’s world-class support and advice for you in London and a unique personalised service that delivers bespoke, on-the-ground support in key global markets.

With support from your own peer participating companies, you can be sure your business will receive the guidance it needs to grow.

Are you ready to Go to Grow?

For your technology company to qualify for the Mayor’s International Business Programme, it must be able to demonstrate 20% year-on-year growth over a three-year period.

The company must have a minimum of ten employees.

They are looking for companies that are putting pioneering or disruptive technology at the heart of what they do including:

Adtech

Fintech

Edtech

Biotech

Creative/digital tech

Retail tech

Fashion tech

To find out more about the programme and to meet the team, register here to attend their next event Routes to Market: International Expansion Strategies for London’s SMEs on Tuesday, September 12 at 4.30pm at London Bridge.