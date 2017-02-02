How to shun public Wi-Fi security threats

Need some security tips? Take a look at this…

Public Wi-Fi is now available everywhere, which is both a blessing and a curse at the same time. It’s a blessing because you get to use the internet at public places without paying anything, and a curse because it can be accessed by a skilled hacker quite easily as it’s an open network.

Hackers can throw in a spyware into your device that would keep an eye on your activities at all times. Or, they can sneak in a ransomware that would find personal information in your device so they can obtain access to it, enabling them to misuse your data in numerous ways.

That’s just one threat, though. An open network can be filled with a bunch of other malware that could hurt your device in one way or another. All of these security risks can pose some serious threat to your data. Therefore, we would like you to take preventative measures. For the same reason, we have listed down a few simple steps to ensure complete safety of your personal data.

Seek VPNs help

Free VPN proxy tools are readily available on the web, and you should seek help from them to ensure your privacy and security. As soon as you enable these tools, they switch your IP address to an entirely new location.

You might be operating in the US, but an IP address would show that you are in another country. This way, hackers won’t be able to track you at all, hence your data and your device remains safe. Prying eyes are everywhere especially at places where free public Wi-Fi is available. Best and cheapest way to avoid them is through a VPN.

Sharing should be turned off

If sharing is turned on, especially on a public network, then all the people connected to it can transfer files to each other without permission. This public sharing makes it easy for the hackers to sneak malware into any connected device.

Whenever you connect to a new network, you are asked where you’re using it. These options include home, work, or public. If you opt for home or work, then sharing is automatically enabled. However, if you opt for the public network, then sharing is turned off. Selecting home or work options by mistake will require you to turn sharing off manually.

So, the safest way to avoid hackers and malware is to simply turn sharing off or select a public network when connecting to an open network.

Turn Wi-Fi off when it’s not in use

Public Wi-Fi, after all, is a public Wi-Fi, do not make it your home ground. If you want to check a social media account or email, do it immediately, and then turn the Wi-Fi off. Keeping it on for too long can give hackers an opportunity to sneak into your device. Your personal data is critical, and if it falls into the wrong hands, it can be misused. The best course of action is to use public Wi-Fi only when it is needed the most, and when you are done using it, do not forget to turn it off immediately.