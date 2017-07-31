Harvey Nash & NashTech GDPR roadshow to shine ilght on London’s cyber-security risks

One not to miss

The Harvey Nash/ NashTech GDPR Roadshow is coming to London this Tuesday 3 August. Part of a series of free events across the UK, its purpose is to help businesses prepare for the incoming General Data Protection Regulation.

Better known as GDPR, the Europe wide regulation is designed to refresh data protection legislation, enforcing massive fines of up to €20m or four per cent of global annual turnover on companies that fail to comply. It is estimated that the Regulation will affect almost half of London’s estimated one million businesses.

One of the biggest risks facing UK businesses, and potentially exposing them to GDPR, is the threat of cyber-attacks. Recent high-profile attacks, such as WannaCry, which crippled the NHS and infected computers across more than 150 countries, illustrate just how exposed businesses are.



The latest Harvey Nash CIO Survey of more than 4,500 CIOs globally, reveals that while CIOs are more conscious of cyber threats, just 21 per cent feel they are well prepared for an attack. More worryingly, a third of UK businesses reported a major security incident in the past two years, with utilities, Government and leisure the most popular targets.

Partnering with NashTech, the Harvey Nash Group’s technology services provider, the upcoming events will provide attendees with actionable advice to better protect their organisations from cyber-crime, understand their duties under GDPR and prepare for the introduction of the new regulation.



Colin Morley, professional services director at Harvey Nash Recruitment Solutions, said: “GDPR is a game changer for UK businesses. It applies to any business handling customer data.

“While there’s been a lot of talk about the regulation and managing data, many organisations are not aware that cyber-security breaches, could leave them wide open to potentially devastating fines.’

Details of the London event are:

18:00, 27 July 2017 Cavendish Venues, 1 America Square, 17 Crosswall, London, EC3N 2LB

To register for an event in your region visit https://www.nashtechglobal.com/news/are-you-ready-for-gdpr