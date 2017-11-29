Half of Brits uncomfortable with AI in healthcare

Here’s why

The vast majority of the UK public (88 per cent) believe technology sits at the heart of the societal change currently transforming the UK, with over a quarter (28 per cent) saying it is the main driver. And more than half (53 per cent) feel positive about the change technology is driving, according to Fujitsu’s Tech in a Transforming Britain report.

This positivity is driven from the opportunities associated with technology. Almost 6-in-10 (57 per cent) of the public say technology enables access to new ways of learning, with skills – and technology’s ability to allow for the development of new skills (52 per cent) – following closely behind. A reflection perhaps of the fact that only a third (34 per cent) say the UK is prepared for a digital future and 37 percent believe they have the skills to take advantage of the opportunities ahead.

While the outlook is vastly positive, there is a note of caution for technology providers, with the findings highlighting a gap in the UK comfort levels with new innovation. While more than half (54 per cent) are comfortable with the use of smart technology in their homes, a similar number (49 per cent) say they are uncomfortable being diagnosed by an ‘AI doctor’ and less than 2-in-10 would be comfortable putting their children in a driverless car alone.

Technology that the UK public is most and least comfortable with (%):

Least comfortable:

1. Diagnosed by AI doctor (49)

2. Being diagnosed via mobile app (49)

3. Putting their child in a driverless car alone (48)

4. Having their work judged by a robot (47)

5. Being picked up by a driverless car (41)

Comfortable:

1. Smart technology to monitor energy usage (54)

2. Speaking to my GP using online services (43)

3. Being served by a robot in the supermarket (37)

4. Automated tax return (37)

5. Getting deliveries by drone (34)

“Technology is completely transforming Britain. For that to remain positive, technology companies must take responsibility and ensure innovation helps all people from all corners of the UK. From helping reskill those displaced by technology - something 60 per cent believe tech companies are responsible for - through to bolstering our cyber security, it is vital that technology lives up to its promise to positively impact the entire country”, said Rupal Karia, Head of Commercial Sector, UK & Ireland, Fujitsu. “To ensure the UK remains at the heart of digital transformation, companies need to take responsibility for educating people. It’s not enough to simply innovate and send a product out, businesses need to take responsibility for the impact it has and work harder to educate the nation on the benefits these changes can bring in the long run.”