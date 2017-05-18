Google unveils object identification software

New tech?

Google has just announced a new type of tool that will allow users to get information on any object just by pointing a phone camera at it.

Google Lens uses image recognition software and artificial intelligence (AI) to answer any questions about what a person photographs.

The new tech will be added to the firm’s smart virtual helper, Google Assistant, before its rolled out.

The tool will help people identify, for example flowers or pieces of artwork.

The software was announced at Google’s annual developer conference I/O. This started on Wednesday and is being held in Mountain View, California.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said technology is currently moving to an “AI-first world”, and the company is embracing this.