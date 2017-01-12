Google closes internet drone project

Take a look…

Google has confirmed the closure of its internet drone project Titan, only three years after it bought the business.

The drones purpose was to bring internet to some of the most remote rural areas. Google also has a similar project under the name of Loon which uses hot air balloons.

However, the solar powered tech has come across complications as well as funding challenges.

The blog 9to5 Google disclosed that the project had actually shut down back in early 2016.

X, the Google division responsible for Titan said in a statement: “Titan was brought into X in late 2015. We ended our exploration of high altitude unmanned aerial vehicles for internet access shortly after,”

“By comparison, at this stage the economics and technical feasibility of Project Loon present a much more promising way to connect rural and remote parts of the world.”