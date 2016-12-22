Future safety test proposal for drone users

Do you own a drone? Take a look…

Anyone who buys a drone in the UK may have to take a safety test and will have to register the device.

It could be the outcome of a government consultation which could bring in new strict safety rules when it comes to flying the tech.

Anyone who takes a drone in a no-fly zone could face tougher penalties, with the possibility of a new criminal offence for the misuse of a drone.

Drone use has become more popular over recent years, they can be easily obtained for cheap prices at high street shops.

Although drones can pose a risk in some situations, the government has said they have enormous economic potential and are already being used by everyone from the emergency services and conservation groups to energy and transport firms.

There are already strict regulations in place with anyone who owns a drone.

Any drone with a camera cannot be flown within 50 metres of buildings, vehicles, people or large crowds.

Anyone who is using a drone for commercial purposes has to register it with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The Aviation Minister, Lord Ahmad, said although the majority of people flying drones are law-abiding, “some are not aware of the rules or choose to break them putting public safety, privacy and security at risk”.