Ford's European boss takes a dig at Elon Musk

Perfect troll

Boss Elon Musk took to Twitter early this week to share the news that his group had hit Tesla Model 3 production milestone — 5000 units per week— just before deadline. The company had been trying to exceed the 5,000-per-week production target for months.

7000 cars, 7 days

♥️ Tesla Team ♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2018

But before the CEO could enjoy the glory for long, Ford’s president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region demolished his feat with one snappy tweet.

Here’s what Steve Armstrong tweeted: