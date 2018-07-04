Ford's European boss takes a dig at Elon Musk
Boss Elon Musk took to Twitter early this week to share the news that his group had hit Tesla Model 3 production milestone — 5000 units per week— just before deadline. The company had been trying to exceed the 5,000-per-week production target for months.
7000 cars, 7 days
♥️ Tesla Team ♥️
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2018
But before the CEO could enjoy the glory for long, Ford’s president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region demolished his feat with one snappy tweet.
Here’s what Steve Armstrong tweeted:
7000 cars, circa 4 hours. ❤️Ford Team❤️ https://t.co/FZSclsFoS0
— Steven Armstrong (@StevenArmstrong) July 1, 2018