Ford is investing $1bn into artificial intelligence start-up

Would you go driverless in the future?

Famous car giant Ford has announced it will be investing a whopping $1bn (£800m) over the next five years in artificial intelligence (AI) company Argo.

The two firms will be coming together to create a virtual driver system for driverless cars.

Ford has set its sights on having a driverless car ready by 2021.

Argo was founded by CEO Brian Salesky and chief operating officer Peter Rander, both led self-driving car teams for Uber and Google respectively.

This new investment makes Ford the firms majority stakeholder.

Chief executive of Ford, Mark Fields, said: “The next decade will be defined by the automation of the automobile, and autonomous vehicles will have as significant an impact on society as Ford’s moving assembly line did 100 years ago,”