Facebook just lost the $500m Oculus virtual reality case

World’s largest social media network in trouble

Facebook and other defendents could be forced to fork out $500m (£395m) after a US court found they unlawfully useda firm’s virtual reality technology.

Facebook-owned Oculus used computer code belonging to video game developer Zenimax to launch its own VR headset, a jury said.

Oculus said it was “disappointed” and would appeal against the ruling.

The case came the same day Facebook revealed its net profit more than doubled to $3.6bn in the fourth quarter.

“We are pleased that the jury in our case in the US District Court in Dallas has awarded Zenimax $500m for defendants’ unlawful infringement of our copyrights and trademarks,” said Zenimax chief executive Robert Altman.