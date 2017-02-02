Facebook just lost the $500m Oculus virtual reality case
World’s largest social media network in trouble
Facebook and other defendents could be forced to fork out $500m (£395m) after a US court found they unlawfully useda firm’s virtual reality technology.
Facebook-owned Oculus used computer code belonging to video game developer Zenimax to launch its own VR headset, a jury said.
Oculus said it was “disappointed” and would appeal against the ruling.
The case came the same day Facebook revealed its net profit more than doubled to $3.6bn in the fourth quarter.
“We are pleased that the jury in our case in the US District Court in Dallas has awarded Zenimax $500m for defendants’ unlawful infringement of our copyrights and trademarks,” said Zenimax chief executive Robert Altman.