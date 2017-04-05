Facebook is launching new tools to help tackle revenge porn

The tech will help keep people safe

Facebook has made the decision to launch new tools to help tackle against so-called revenge porn.

The new tools will make it easier to report any intimate photos posted without consent that is seen on the social media network.

Images will be flagged to the site’s community operations team, who will then “review the image and remove it if it violates [Facebook’s] community standards”.

The social media giant will also use “photo-matching technologies” for pictures the site already knows about and that are being shared non-consensually.

The site will also disable any accounts for sharing these photos “in many cases”.

Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, said: “These tools, developed in partnership with safety experts, are one example of the potential technology has to help keep people safe. Facebook is in a unique position to prevent harm, one of our five areas of focus as we help build a global community.”

