Facebook confirms sharing user-data with these Chinese firms

To help them build ‘Facebook-like experiences’

Facebook has cpme under fire again after it revealed yesterday that it has data sharing partnerships with at least four Chinese companies including Huawei, the world’s third largest telecommunications group.

The social media giant had data partnerships with 60 device makers to help them build tailored apps that showed “Facebook-like experiences”, The New York Times had reported earlier this week. Facebook has now confirmed the news, adding Chinese manufacturers Lenovo, OPPO and TCL were among the 60 companies worldwide that received access to some user data.

Francisco Varela, vice-president of mobile partnerships at Facebook added: “Facebook’s integrations with Huawei, Lenovo, OPPO and TCL were controlled from the get-go — and we approved the Facebook experiences these companies built,” he said. “Given the interest from Congress, we wanted to make clear that all the information from these integrations with Huawei was stored on the device, not on Huawei’s servers.”

More than half of the partnerships have already been wound down, Facebook told media yesterday, adding it would end the Huawei agreement later this week. It is ending the other three partnerships with Chinese firms as well.