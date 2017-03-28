Elon Musk launches Neuralink brain firm

What do you think of this tech?

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has come up with a new start-up known as Neuralink, this new firm has the aim of developing technology that connects our brains to computers.

In a tweet Musk said the company was in its very early stages and is registered as a “medical research” firm.

The company will look into developing technology which will implant tiny electrodes into the brain. The tech is known as “neural lace”.

The new tech is designed so it will help with memory, it could even give humans added artificial intelligence.

According to the report from Wall Street Journal, leading academics have already been employed by the company.

In the future humans could have the capability of uploading and downloading thoughts.

More details about the firm are due to be released next week.

