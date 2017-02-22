EE balloons and drones help with rural broadband and mobile coverage

Take a look at this tech…

A fleet of blimps will bring mobile phone and broadband coverage to rural areas within the UK.

The mobile network operator EE has said the blimps will help remote communities maintain voice and data service when natural disasters such as flooding occur.

EE is looking to launch its very first “helikite” later on in the year.

As well as this EE is focusing on another project with drones which will also help deliver coverage, it is however not ready to launch just yet.

During an incident when a mobile mast system goes down, the balloons will be able to beam a mobile signal down to an area so communities can still make calls and access the internet.

Marc Allera, the chief executive of EE, said: “I see innovations like this revolutionising the way people connect,”

“In the future, why couldn’t an event organiser request temporary EE capacity increase in a rural area. Or a climber going up Ben Nevis order EE aerial coverage to follow them as they climb?”