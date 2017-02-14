Dubai reveals passenger drone plans

Does this tech interest you?

Dubai has revealed a drone that will be able to carry people, it will be in “regular operations” in Dubai from July.

The head of the city’s Roads and Transportation Agency announced the news at the World Government Summit.

The Chinese model named eHang 184 has already had test flights.

The drone is able to carry one passenger, weighing up to 100 kg (220 pounds). It also currently has a 30-minute flight time.

There is only one set of controls within the craft, the passenger simply touches a screen to select their destination.

According to a video released by the government agency, it is “auto-piloted” by a command centre.

The drone has reported speeds of up to 100mph (160 kilometres per hour) and can fly 31 miles (50km) on a single charge.

The device was also approved for testing in Nevada in June 2016.