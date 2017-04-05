Driverless shuttle bus to be tested by the British public

Would you give this a go?

The British public will get the chance to test a driverless shuttle bus in London.

Over the next three weeks, around 100 people will get the chance to hitch a ride in the prototype shuttle, on a route in Greenwich.

The vehicle only travels up to 10mph (16.1kmph) and will be controlled by a computer.

Although there will also be a trained individual on board if the shuttle needs to be stopped at anytime.

Oxbotica is the firm behind the development of the shuttle bus, it said it had 5,000 people apply to take part in the study.

Chief executive Graeme Smith told the BBC: “Very few people have experienced an autonomous vehicle, so this is about letting people see one in person,”

“We hope to gain acceptance from members of the public for vehicles sharing this kind of space with them.”

“We are also looking at how people in the vehicle respond when being transported from A to B.”

