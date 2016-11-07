Do you know everything about Apple's iPhones? Take a look

Apple’s iPhone through the ages

To some Apple has been some sort of God when it comes to mobile phones. In this post, we look at every iPhone which has been made to date and features they had at the time that made them stand out from the rest. In total, there’s been 14 smart phones to come from the tech giant. But, how many have you had and do you remember them all?

iPhone 2G

Launch Date: June 2007

Key Features:

Standard SIM

iOS 1

Multi- touch gestures

HTML email

Safari web browser

Threaded text messaging

128mb Ram

4, 8, 16gb flash memory

2MP camera

3.5inch display

iPhone 3G

Launch Date: July 2008

Key Features:

Standard SIM

iOS 2.0

Resolution of 320x 480 pixels

Touch screen

CPU 412Mhz

128mb Ram

8GB internal storage

2MP camera

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity

iPhone 3Gs

Launch Date: June 2009

Key Features:

Standard SIM

iOS 3.0

Resolution of 320x480 pixels

CPU 600MHz

256MB Ram

8GB internal storage

3.15MP camera

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity

Colours- black & white

iPhone 4

Launch Date: June 2010

Key Features:

Micro- SIM

3.5-inch display

Resolution of 640x960 pixels

CPU 1.0 GHz Cortex-A8

512MB Ram

8, 16, 32BG Internal storage

5MP camera

iOS 4

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity

Colours- black & white.

iPhone 4S

Launch Date: October 2011

Key Features:

Micro SIM

3.50-inch display

Resolution of 640x960 pixels

CPU 800 MHz dual-core

512MB of RAM

16GB Internal storage

8MP camera

iOS 5.0

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity

Colours- black & white

iPhone 5

Launch Date: September 2012

Key features:

Nano- SIM

4.0-inch display

Resolution 640 x 1136 pixels

Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift (ARM v7-based)

1 GB RAM DDR2

16/32/64 GB internal storage

8MP Camera

iOS 6.0

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity

Colours- Black/Slate, White/Silver

iPhone 5s

Launch Date: September 2013

Key Features:

Nano-SIM

4.0-inch display

Resolution 640 x 1136 pixels

CPU Dual-core 1.3 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)

1 GB RAM DDR3

16/32/64 GB internal storage

8 MP

iOS 7.0

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity

Colours- Space Gray, White/Silver, Gold

iPhone 5c

Launch Date: September 2013

Key Features:

Nano-SIM

4.0-inch display

Resolution 640 x 1136 pixels

CPU Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift (ARM v7-based)

1 GB RAM

8/16/32 GB internal storage

8 MP

iOS 7.0

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity

Colours- White, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink

iPhone 6

Launch Date: September 2014

Key features:

Nano-SIM

4.7 inche display

Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels

CPU Dual-core 1.4 GHz Typhoon (ARM v8-based)

1 GB RAM

16/64/128GB internal storage

8 MP

iOS 8

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity

Colours- Space Gray, Silver, Gold

iPhone 6S

Launch Date: September 2015

Key Features:

Nano-SIM

4.7 inche display

Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels

CPU Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister

2 GB RAM

16/32/64/128 GB internal storage

12 MP

iOS 9

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC (Apple pay only) and 3G connectivity

Colours- Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold

iPhone 6S PLUS

Launch Date: September 2015

Key Features:

Nano-SIM

5.5-inch display

Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels

CPU Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister

2 GB RAM

16/32/64/128 GB

12 MP

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC (Apple pay only) and 3G connectivity

Colours- Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold

iPhone 6SE

Launch Date: March 2016

Key Features:

Nano-SIM

4.0-inch display

Resolution 640 x 1136 pixels

CPU Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister

2 GB RAM

16/64 GB internal storage

12MP Camera

iOS 9.3.2

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC (Apple pay only) and 3G connectivity

Colours- Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold

iPhone 7

Launch Date: September 2016

Key features:

Nano-SIM

4.7 inches

Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels

CPU Quad-core

2 GB RAM

32/128/256 GB internal storage

12MP camera

iOS 10.0

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC (Apple pay only) and 3G connectivity

Colours- Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold

iPhone 7 PLUS

Launch Date: September 2016

Key Features:

Nano-SIM

5.5-inch display

Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels

CPU Quad-core 2.23 GHz

3 GB RAM

32/128/256 GB internal storage

7MP camera

iOS 10.0

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC (Apple pay only) and 3G connectivity

Colours- Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold

It’s fair to say Apple have come a long way since their very first smart phone but what will be their next venture this time next year? How will they re-invent themselves once more?