Do you know everything about Apple's iPhones? Take a look
Apple’s iPhone through the ages
To some Apple has been some sort of God when it comes to mobile phones. In this post, we look at every iPhone which has been made to date and features they had at the time that made them stand out from the rest. In total, there’s been 14 smart phones to come from the tech giant. But, how many have you had and do you remember them all?
iPhone 2G
Launch Date: June 2007
Key Features:
- Standard SIM
- iOS 1
- Multi- touch gestures
- HTML email
- Safari web browser
- Threaded text messaging
- 128mb Ram
- 4, 8, 16gb flash memory
- 2MP camera
- 3.5inch display
iPhone 3G
Launch Date: July 2008
Key Features:
- Standard SIM
- iOS 2.0
- Resolution of 320x 480 pixels
- Touch screen
- CPU 412Mhz
- 128mb Ram
- 8GB internal storage
- 2MP camera
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity
iPhone 3Gs
Launch Date: June 2009
Key Features:
- Standard SIM
- iOS 3.0
- Resolution of 320x480 pixels
- CPU 600MHz
- 256MB Ram
- 8GB internal storage
- 3.15MP camera
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity
- Colours- black & white
iPhone 4
Launch Date: June 2010
Key Features:
- Micro- SIM
- 3.5-inch display
- Resolution of 640x960 pixels
- CPU 1.0 GHz Cortex-A8
- 512MB Ram
- 8, 16, 32BG Internal storage
- 5MP camera
- iOS 4
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity
- Colours- black & white.
iPhone 4S
Launch Date: October 2011
Key Features:
- Micro SIM
- 3.50-inch display
- Resolution of 640x960 pixels
- CPU 800 MHz dual-core
- 512MB of RAM
- 16GB Internal storage
- 8MP camera
- iOS 5.0
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity
- Colours- black & white
iPhone 5
Launch Date: September 2012
Key features:
- Nano- SIM
- 4.0-inch display
- Resolution 640 x 1136 pixels
- Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift (ARM v7-based)
- 1 GB RAM DDR2
- 16/32/64 GB internal storage
- 8MP Camera
- iOS 6.0
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity
- Colours- Black/Slate, White/Silver
iPhone 5s
Launch Date: September 2013
Key Features:
- Nano-SIM
- 4.0-inch display
- Resolution 640 x 1136 pixels
- CPU Dual-core 1.3 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
- 1 GB RAM DDR3
- 16/32/64 GB internal storage
- 8 MP
- iOS 7.0
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity
- Colours- Space Gray, White/Silver, Gold
iPhone 5c
Launch Date: September 2013
Key Features:
- Nano-SIM
- 4.0-inch display
- Resolution 640 x 1136 pixels
- CPU Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift (ARM v7-based)
- 1 GB RAM
- 8/16/32 GB internal storage
- 8 MP
- iOS 7.0
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity
- Colours- White, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
iPhone 6
Launch Date: September 2014
Key features:
- Nano-SIM
- 4.7 inche display
- Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels
- CPU Dual-core 1.4 GHz Typhoon (ARM v8-based)
- 1 GB RAM
- 16/64/128GB internal storage
- 8 MP
- iOS 8
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity
- Colours- Space Gray, Silver, Gold
iPhone 6S
Launch Date: September 2015
Key Features:
- Nano-SIM
- 4.7 inche display
- Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels
- CPU Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister
- 2 GB RAM
- 16/32/64/128 GB internal storage
- 12 MP
- iOS 9
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC (Apple pay only) and 3G connectivity
- Colours- Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
iPhone 6S PLUS
Launch Date: September 2015
Key Features:
- Nano-SIM
- 5.5-inch display
- Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
- CPU Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister
- 2 GB RAM
- 16/32/64/128 GB
- 12 MP
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC (Apple pay only) and 3G connectivity
- Colours- Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
iPhone 6SE
Launch Date: March 2016
Key Features:
- Nano-SIM
- 4.0-inch display
- Resolution 640 x 1136 pixels
- CPU Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister
- 2 GB RAM
- 16/64 GB internal storage
- 12MP Camera
- iOS 9.3.2
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC (Apple pay only) and 3G connectivity
- Colours- Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
iPhone 7
Launch Date: September 2016
Key features:
- Nano-SIM
- 4.7 inches
- Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels
- CPU Quad-core
- 2 GB RAM
- 32/128/256 GB internal storage
- 12MP camera
- iOS 10.0
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC (Apple pay only) and 3G connectivity
- Colours- Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
iPhone 7 PLUS
Launch Date: September 2016
Key Features:
- Nano-SIM
- 5.5-inch display
- Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
- CPU Quad-core 2.23 GHz
- 3 GB RAM
- 32/128/256 GB internal storage
- 7MP camera
- iOS 10.0
- Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC (Apple pay only) and 3G connectivity
- Colours- Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
It’s fair to say Apple have come a long way since their very first smart phone but what will be their next venture this time next year? How will they re-invent themselves once more?