Deloitte becomes the latest victim of cyber-attack 

Very few clients impacted

Global accountancy firm Deloitte has been hit by a sophisticated cyber attack which has resulted in a possible breach of confidential information and plans from some of its biggest blue-chip clients.

The accountancy firm told The Guardian that its email system was breached in an attack last year in October or November, though the hack was only discovered in March this year.The cyber attack possibly came through the firm’s global email server, the Microsoft-led Azure cloud server, and was reportedly accessed through an administrator account.

Confirmed the hack, Britain’s “big four” accounting firm said: “only very few clients were impacted” and “no disruption” has been caused to the client businesses.In addition to emails, that hackers reportedly had access to usernames, passwords, IP addresses, architectural diagrams for businesses and health information.

The accounting firm stated they have reviewed the hack after going through a “comprehensive security protocol”, and had also contacted the authorities and the clients affected immediately.

According to media reports, Deloitte is reported to have launched an internal inquiry in the hack — codenamed “Windham” — which has been running since the last six months. “We remain deeply committed to ensuring that our cybersecurity defences are best in class, to investing heavily in protecting confidential information and to continually reviewing and enhancing cybersecurity.” the company statement added.