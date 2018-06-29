Deliveroo riders win big payout in gig economy case

Find out here

A group of 50 Deliveroo riders are set to share a ‘six-figure payout’ from the food delivery app to settle an employment rights case, according to latest reports.

The riders, who were represented by law firm Leigh Day, argued that Deliveroo had failed to give them legal employment rights, such as the minimum wage and paid holiday.

Annie Powell, a solicitor in Leigh Day, added: “Deliveroo has paid out a material sum to settle these claims. In our view, this shows that Deliveroo knew that they were very likely to lose at the employment tribunal.

“This settlement will make a real difference to our clients’ lives. Some of the riders we represented were on the breadline, earning hundreds and in some cases thousands of pounds below the national minimum wage over the time that they worked for Deliveroo.”

The case resonates with a string of similar employment rights claims stating that gig economy drivers and couriers have “worker” status with more rights than independent contractors.