Davos summit: PM urges investors to press tech companies over ‘illegal’ content

Determined to make UK a leader in technology

Delivering a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum today, Prime Minister Theresa May was seen urging investors to use their influence over tech firms in ‘dealing with harmful and illegal online activity’.

World’s most powerful leaders, investors and executives have gathered to discuss the global agenda at Davos.

May said that while progress had been made since her government called for greater action from technology companies to remove extremist content last year, the companies still need to ‘step up’ to their responsibilities.‘These companies simply cannot stand by while their platforms are used to facilitate child abuse, modern slavery or the spreading of terrorist and extremist content,’she said.

May further talked about how wealthy investors should pull the plug on social media firms like Google, Facebook and Twitter that refuse to clean up their act: ’Investors can make a big difference here by ensuring trust and safety issues are being properly considered. And I urge them to do so.’

May said she was determined that the UK would be a leader in technology.