Cyberattack: Amber Rudd says ‘all but six hospital trusts’ are back to normal

Update on NHS cyberattack

Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, spoke Saturday after the emergency COBRA meeting to discuss the cyberattack. Rudd said 48 hospital trusts of the 248 in NHS England were affected by the attack.

At present, all but six hospital trusts are now back to normal and all A&Es are back up and running.

Rudd said “We’ve talked about how we can make sure the NHS remains robust, that patients are put first.”

Ms Rudd added that it was an “international attack,” and 97 per cent of NHS trusts are “working as normal.”

She added that there was no evidence patient data was affected.

The ransomware attack hit organisations in at least 99 countries and Europol has described the cyberattack as “unprecedented.”

British Medical Association’s chairman, Dr Mark Porter said: “This cyber attack on NHS information systems is extremely worrying for patients and the doctors treating them.”

“There have been reports of hospital doctors and GPs unable to access patients’ medical records, appointment booking systems and in some cases having to resort to pen and paper.”

“NHS staff are working extremely hard to provide the best possible patient care and we hope NHS Digital are able to resolve these problems as soon as possible.”

“We need to quickly establish what went wrong to prevent this happening again and questions must also asked about whether inadequate investment in NHS information systems has left it vulnerable to such an attack.”

However, the Welsh NHS systems appears to have been unaffected by the cyberattacks as they recently upgraded their IT systems.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “There have so far been no incidents in NHS Wales from the ransomware attack on NHS systems in England and Scotland.”

“We have recently invested in upgrading IT to protect potentially vulnerable front-line NHS Wales systems. We have also introduced a national standard for IT security for all GP surgeries in Wales. We continue to monitor the situation closely.”

On Barts Trust NHS website a statement says: “We are continuing to deal with a major IT disruption and we are sorry for any delays experienced at our hospitals.”

“We have activated our major incident plan to make sure we can maintain the safety and welfare of patients.”

“Some ambulances are being diverted to neighbouring hospitals and we are very sorry that we have had to cancel some routine appointments.”

A spokesman for NHS Digital said engineers are working “around the clock” to fix the problem.

He added “he situation is changing and impacting organisations in a range of different ways”.

“We are aware some bodies, which range from practices to trusts, may have suspended selected systems purely as a precautionary measure.”

“We are aware of widespread speculation about the use of Microsoft Windows XP by NHS organisations, who commission IT systems locally depending on population need.”