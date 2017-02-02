Could teleportation one day be a possibility?

We talk to Simon Arnold of Worldnet Telecommunications Services Ltd about the future of IT and communications

Arnold believes that one day, teletransportation could be a possibility, in between now and then as new technologies emerge, business will demand the most innovative communication’s services to enable them to focus on their business growth and remain competitive.

As more things become Internet enabled, demand by business for technology services will grow exponentially. The year ahead will for example see business throughout the UK seek supplier engagement around technologies such as SDWAN and UCaaS.

If like us, this doesn’t mean a lot to you, then how do small business owners go about getting the best solution for their business.

“That’s where Worldnet come in” explains Arnold. “By remaining independent, we are best placed to help small businesses of all types and sizes to identify what they really need. Whether it’s better price on telecoms, faster broadband, cloud storage or business continuity to keep your business running no matter what the disaster.”

“We work with IT and communication providers across the globe so not only do customers benefit from our years of expertise and knowledge but most importantly they get the right solution for the best price. Essentially, a one-stop shop so they pay less.”

For all your IT & Communications requirements, please get in touch.

Email Sarnold@worldnetltd.com or call 01869 573341