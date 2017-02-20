Commercial space flights could hit the UK by 2020

Would you take a visit to space?

Space ports could be set up and satellites could blast off from across the UK in the future, the new proposals are set to be unveiled this week.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said, the new Spaceflight Bill would let scientists conduct experiments in zero gravity, this would help in the development of vaccines and antibiotics.

Under the new proposals, the first commercial flight could lift off from a UK space port by 2020.

Science minister Jo Johnson said: “From the launch of Rosetta, the first spacecraft to orbit a comet, to Tim Peake’s six months on the International Space Station, the UK’s space sector has achieved phenomenal things in orbit and beyond.”

“With this week’s, Spaceflight Bill launch, we will cement the UK’s position as a world leader in this emerging market, giving us an opportunity to build on existing strengths in research and innovation.”

The commercial spaceflight market is worth an estimated £25bn over the next 20 years.

The bill is set to be unveiled by Parliament this week.