Bus-taxi hybrid launches in London today

Know all about Citymapper’s on-demand carpooling service

London-based Citymapper is launching an on-demand Smart Ride, which is a part minicab, part bus, after getting a private hire operating licence from the Transport for London (TfL).

“We believe in the future of shared transportation in cities, there is no way we’re going to solve for congestion and pollution otherwise,” Omid Ashtari, Citymapper’s president and head of business, told the Guardian.

“But the regulations we see are not stacked in the favour of the bus industry to make sure that works.We decided to take on a different service, and launch something else. So we’re launching Smart Ride. It’s a shared-first service, the only one in London,” Ashtari added.

The Smart Ride vans will be free for seven days. Those wanting to try it, just open your Citymapper app, press the icon on the home screen marked ‘Secret’, follow the Smart Ride network, confirm ‘Book & Go’ and simply hop on the Smart Ride near you.

