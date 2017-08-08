British broadband speeds slower than eastern Europe

UK 31st in list of countries

Britain has been ranked 31st in the world for broadband speed, behind the majority of Europe including Romania, Lithuania and Slovenia according to new analysis.

The UK has an average broadband speed of 16.51Mbps, meaning it takes around an hour to download a HD film, less than half of that reported by Ofcom in its UK Home Broadband Performance earlier this year.

The analysis carried out by Cable.co.uk found that the UK is behind the majority of its European neighbours when it comes to broadband speed including many eastern European countries.

Singapore tops the league with an average speed of 55.13Mbps, while bringing up the rear is Yemen with an average speed of just 0.34Mbps.

To put the speeds into perspective in Singapore a 7.5GB HD movie can be downloaded in 18 minutes and 34 seconds but it would take more than two days to download the same film in Yemen.

France, Italy and Ireland are among the countries with broadband speeds typically slower than the UK.

Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms analyst at Cable.co.uk, said: “These results offer us a fresh perspective on where we sit in the broadband world.

“Relatively speaking, we are near the top of the table. However, many of those ahead of us – some a long way ahead – are our neighbours both in the EU and wider Europe.

“Superfast rollout in the UK continues apace. However, clearly there are lessons to be learned both from Europe and from those topping the table.”

The findings are based on more than 63 million speed tests carried out across the world in the 12 months up to 10 May 2017 by research group M-Lab, a partnership between New America’s Open Technology Institute, Google Open Source Research and Princeton University’s PlanetLab.

Cable.co.uk then analysed the data collected and ranked it into a league table.