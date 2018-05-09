BMW recalling 312,000 cars in Britain over safety issues

Breaking News

German automaker BMW is recalling 312,000 of its cars in Britain after the BBC’s Watchdog found that they could cut out completely while being driven, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The vehicles being recalled are BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, Z4 and X1 petrol and diesel models made between March 2007 and August 2011, the BBC said.

Commenting on Watchdog’s investigation, BMW said: “We now recognise that there may have been some cases of similar power supply issues in vehicles not covered by the original recall.

“In order to reassure customers with concerns about the safety of their vehicles, we are voluntarily extending the recall.

“We are therefore announcing today that we will take the proactive step of expanding the existing UK recall to cover all vehicles potentially affected by the power supply issue.”