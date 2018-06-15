Blow to Deliveroo in latest 'gig economy' case

Here’s what happened

In the latest gig economy case, a judge has given a union the go-ahead to mount a legal challenge over the employment status of drivers for Deliveroo.

The High Court ruled today that a British trade union should be granted a judicial review of a decision not to allow it to represent Deliveroo’s riders in a part of London.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) is seeking to represent riders in Camden, hoping to secure for them rights such as the minimum wage, an increasingly thorny issue in Britain where more people are working without fixed contracts.

In November last year, Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) had rejected the move, and the IWGB had gone to the High Court to seek a judicial review, which it lost in May.