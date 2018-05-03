Bitcoin jumps as Goldman Sachs plans trading

Valuation above $9,200

In what could be the first Bitcoin trading operation at a Wall Street bank, Goldman Sachs now plans to start trading bitcoin futures with its own money for its clients, according to the New York Times.

Rana Yared, one of the Goldman executives overseeing the creation of the trading operation, told NYT: “I would not describe myself as a true believer who wakes up thinking Bitcoin will take over the world,”

She further said: “For almost every person involved, there has been personal skepticism brought to the table.”

While the launch date of the new operation is not yet determined, the initiative has been approved by the bank’s board of directors.

Bitcoin popped up $200 soon after the news broke. The digital currency was trading at around $9,209.