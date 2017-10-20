Best paying technology jobs in the UK

Take a look

In its latest study, Emolument.com analysed salaries from 5,800 UK employees working in technology jobs. Results show that seniority still pays despite the focus on generation y and z: the more experience, the higher the salary. The study also puts into light the unprecedented need for data scientists, who despite their lack of experience are among the best paid technology employees.

Rank Job Median salary Average experience 1 Enterprise Architecture £65,000 14 2 Programme Management £65,000 12 3 IT Security £59,000 12 4 Product Management £58,000 10 5 Data Science £53,000 6 6 Business Analysis £50,000 10 7 Service Delivery £50,000 10 8 Software Development £45,000 8 9 Project Management £43,000 9 10 UX Design £41,000 8 11 Infrastructure / Sys Admin £40,000 11 12 Testing & Quality Assurance £40,000 8 13 Database Administration £37,000 11 14 Data Analysis £37,000 7 15 Digital Marketing £34,000 6 16 IT Support £30,000 9