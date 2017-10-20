Best paying technology jobs in the UK
Take a look
In its latest study, Emolument.com analysed salaries from 5,800 UK employees working in technology jobs. Results show that seniority still pays despite the focus on generation y and z: the more experience, the higher the salary. The study also puts into light the unprecedented need for data scientists, who despite their lack of experience are among the best paid technology employees.
|Rank
|Job
|Median salary
|Average experience
|1
|Enterprise Architecture
|£65,000
|14
|2
|Programme Management
|£65,000
|12
|3
|IT Security
|£59,000
|12
|4
|Product Management
|£58,000
|10
|5
|Data Science
|£53,000
|6
|6
|Business Analysis
|£50,000
|10
|7
|Service Delivery
|£50,000
|10
|8
|Software Development
|£45,000
|8
|9
|Project Management
|£43,000
|9
|10
|UX Design
|£41,000
|8
|11
|Infrastructure / Sys Admin
|£40,000
|11
|12
|Testing & Quality Assurance
|£40,000
|8
|13
|Database Administration
|£37,000
|11
|14
|Data Analysis
|£37,000
|7
|15
|Digital Marketing
|£34,000
|6
|16
|IT Support
|£30,000
|9
- Data science, the rising star: Despite little experience (six years on average), data scientists earn £53,000, ranking five out of 16. The exponential need for AI and machine learning expertise combined with a dearth of candidates are the primary causes for this salary inflation.
- Coding not required: Two of the four best paying jobs (programme management and product management) do not require advanced coding skills, despite being closely associated with with developers.
- High experience, high stakes, high pay: Top three best paying jobs also require the most experience (average experience of enterprise architects is 14 years). Two of these jobs (enterprise architecture and programme management) involve supervising and coordinating numerous stakeholders, requiring advanced managerial and planning skills thereby justifying high salaries. IT security professionals may not have similar responsibilities, but have a critical role to play as their mistakes can have damaging consequences.
- Forever junior: Digital marketing (£34,000) and data analysis (£37,000) roles are among the lowest paying technology jobs. It remains to be seen if as these jobs and employees mature, their remuneration will also grow, or if these jobs will still be considered as junior operational positions.